Natalya Reveals STARDOM Dream Opponent

For fans of professional wrestling, there is always going to be a list of dream matches to think about and hope for. Sometimes we even end up getting them, like Kevin Owens and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38. But fans aren't the only ones who keep these particular matches in mind, performers think about them as well.

This brings us to Natalya, a third-generation superstar who is the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart and the niece of fellow Hall of Famer Bret "Hitman" Hart. Monday afternoon, Natalya took to Twitter and named the one STARDOM performer she'd love to face off with, saying "A dream opponent, a dream match" with a heart emoji before tagging current World of Stardom Champion Giulia.

Not long after, Giulia retweeted Natalya's tweet. And despite only being 28 years old, she's made quite a name for herself in STARDOM as a former Goddess of Stardom Champion, Wonder of Stardom Champion, and Artist of Stardom Champion.

Natalya signed with WWE in 2007. Pro wrestling has been there throughout her entire life, but she also has a background in jiu-jitsu and amateur wrestling as well. She's also won some gold in WWE, holding the Divas Championship, "SmackDown" Women's Championship, and WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. So while the idea of a dream match can sometimes be taken as just that, a dream, this one could feasibly happen. Of course, for the time being, that comes down to whether or not WWE would be open to a cross-promotional event. It's rare, but if recent events are any indication, it can happen.