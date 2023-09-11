WWE Raw Live Coverage 9/11 - We Hear From Cody Rhodes, Rhea Ripley Defends The Women's World Title

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE Raw" on September 11, 2023, coming to you live from the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia!

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback on September 2 with a little help from her fellow Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio. Following her win over Chelsea Green on last week's edition of "Raw", Rodriguez announced that she had been granted a rematch against Ripley which will come to fruition tonight...except this time around, Dominik will be barred from ringside.

Last week, GUNTHER became the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, beating The Honky Tonk Man's 454 day record. Tonight, his Imperium teammates Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will be honoring this historic accomplishment with a celebration despite the recent tensions that have arisen within the group. "The Ring General" blamed Kaiser and Vinci after losing to Alpha Academy's Chad Gable via count-out on August 21.

Additionally, Cody Rhodes will be making his first post-Payback appearance tonight with something to say. World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens are all advertised to be in town according to WWE's event page.