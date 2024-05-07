Cody Rhodes Weighs In On The Idea Of Him Being The 'Face Of WWE'

Cody Rhodes successfully retained his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles in the main event of WWE Backlash, which was "The American Nightmare's" first title defense since conquering Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40. At the WWE Backlash post-show press conference, Rhodes spoke about being referred to as the "new face" of WWE and also mentioned somebody backstage who has recently been very helpful during his title reign.

"A wrestler will tell you I am the face of the place, I am the lead dog, the quarterback, a wrestler will say all of those things and say it with bravado and beat his chest, but how you know it is true is when somebody else tells you. There are two people tonight — I won't name names but one of them said, 'This is your spot. That was the most important spot on the card to take us home, to go last.' The other one I will name who has been very helpful is Jamie Noble. Jamie Noble called me the golden boy tonight," said Rhodes.

He also spoke about what he wants to guarantee to the WWE audience if he really is "the face" of the company going forward. "I dreamed of that, sure, but I got hit in the mouth enough times, I fell down enough times, I looked up at the lights enough times to think like, maybe that won't happen. So, if that is the case and I am the face of all of this, I want to make sure this new era and this run is remembered with as much excitement and love and happiness as it has brought me."

It's yet to be seen if Styles will challenge Rhodes to another battle for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship but with WWE King and Queen of the Ring just three weeks away, Rhodes' next challenger could be revealed sooner rather than later.