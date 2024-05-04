WWE Reveals First Round Raw Matches For King And Queen Of The Ring Tournaments

Backlash is behind us, meaning WWE is now turning its attention to the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments, which will culminate at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE in Saudi Arabia on May 25. We knew that the tournaments would begin on Monday's "WWE Raw," but now we know which matchups will take place. The announcement was made during Backlash in Lyon on Saturday, but a hype package has also been posted on social media.

Who will seize their destiny and becoming the 2024 KING and QUEEN of the RING in WWE? We've got some huge news on the first round matches taking place on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/PYzhlKS7Di — WWE (@WWE) May 4, 2024

"Raw" will feature no fewer than eight King and Queen of the Ring matches, likely comprising most (if not all) of the evening's matchups. The men's matches are GUNTHER vs. Sheamus, Drew McIntyre vs. Finn Balor, Ricochet vs. Ilja Dragunov, and Kofi Kingston vs. Rey Mysterio. The women's matches include Lyra Valkyria vs. Asuka, IYO SKY vs. Natalya, Zoey Stark vs. Ivy Nile, and Zelina Vega vs. Shayna Baszler. With the "Raw" and "SmackDown" rosters set to "lock" on Monday following the conclusion of the 2024 WWE Draft, Monday's episode features only half the field for each tournament, with the other half (including confirmed participants like LA Knight, Carmelo Hayes, and Santos Escobar) likely taking place on "SmackDown." No bracket has yet been revealed, though it seems likely that wrestlers will take on other wrestlers from their brand until the finals, which will pit the "Raw" finalists against their "SmackDown" counterparts.

