GUNTHER Retains Intercontinental Championship In Brutal Triple Threat Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

In the third match of night two of WrestleMania 39, GUNTHER retained his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre, in what some could say was a wild match.

The three heavyweights gave fans a main-event match, with intense kick outs from each other's finishing moves. In one moment, Sheamus hit White Noise then hit the Celtic Cross, but GUNTHER kicked out. While McIntyre kicked out of the Brogue Kick and then Sheamus kicked out of the Claymore Kick. In the end, GUNTHER's chest was imprinted with handprints from Sheamus and McIntyre following their intense chops.

GUNTHER retained his title with a powerbomb to Sheamus onto McIntyre and later a powerbomb to McIntyre for the win. "The Ring General" has been the Intercontinental Champion since defeating Ricochet on the June 10, 2022, edition of "WWE SmackDown." He has since defended the title against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, Braun Strowman, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus twice before tonight's match.

Sheamus and McIntyre even faced each other in a #1 Conterdership match to determine who was going to face GUNTHER at WrestleMania 39, but the match ended in a no contest on the March 17 edition of "SmackDown." Before that, they both ended up "winning" in the #1 Contendership match on the March 10 edition of "SmackDown," a match which also included Karrion Kross, Xavier Woods, and LA Knight.

In the end, WWE official Adam Pearce decided that both of them were going to WrestleMania, and it seems like it was a great idea to have all three in the ring after witnessing tonight's match.