GUNTHER Calls Sheamus His Toughest Challenger Despite Loss Of Respect

GUNTHER and Sheamus have had two absolute wars on WWE's main roster during GUNTHER's record-breaking Intercontinental Championship reign. "The Ring General" defeated Sheamus in both meetings, one of which was their heavily praised match at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales. Appearing on "WWE's The Bump," GUNTHER revealed why he believes Sheamus has been his toughest challenger.

"Very physical competitor, same as me, and I think that {we) fed off each other pretty well," GUNTHER said. "I can say after Clash at the Castle it's definitely an experience. It's a big rush in the moment, but it was one of the most physical matches I have had to go through so far."

In addition to their two singles matches, GUNTHER and Sheamus have also faced each other in six-man tag team matches during the faction rivalry between Imperium and the Brawling Brutes. However, GUNTHER said he has lost respect for Sheamus of late.

"I kind of, I don't know, lost a little bit of respect for him in the last months," said GUNTHER, not breaking kayfabe. "He seems very desperate right now. He's not on my radar. I'm obviously on his radar."

GUNTHER is on Sheamus' radar because if Sheamus beats him for the Intercontinental title, he would become a Grand Slam Champion in WWE. It has been reported that GUNTHER could potentially be defending his Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in a Triple Threat Match against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre. GUNTHER has held the title since last June, which makes him the longest-reigning Intercontinental champion in the 21st century.

