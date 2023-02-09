GUNTHER Hits Major Milestone As WWE Intercontinental Champion

Over the last few years, one of the big stories in WWE has been the numerous record-setting title reigns. Roman Reigns' run as WWE Universal Champion, which has since morphed into him being Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is the longest world title reign of WWE's modern era. The Usos' run as "SmackDown" Tag Team Champions is the longest tag title reign in WWE history. Today, another title record was broken. On Instagram, WWE announced that WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER set a new record, commemorating the moment with a video countdown and a short message.

"GUNTHER now holds the record for the longest Intercontinental Title reign of the 21st century," the post read.

Indeed, GUNTHER has now held the WWE Intercontinental Title for a whopping 245 days, topping Shelton Benjamin, who previously held the record for the longest IC Title reign of the 21st century. His 244-day reign ran from October 2004 until May 2005. They are followed by Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Shinsuke Nakamura as the only other WWE stars to hold the IC Title over 200 days since 2000, with Rhodes, Orton, and Nakamura having reigns at 233, 209, and 201 days respectively.

In addition to the number of days he's held the title, GUNTHER has also proved to have been a fighting champion, having successfully defended the Intercontinental Title seven times. His most recent successful defense was against Braun Strowman, defeating him on the January 13 episode of "SmackDown." Though it hasn't been confirmed yet, recent reports have suggested GUNTHER will defend his title at WrestleMania in three-way action, against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre.