WWE SmackDown Live Coverage (01/13) - Intercontinental Championship Match, Sami Zayn Vs. Kevin Owens And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE SmackDown" on January 13, 2023, coming to you live from the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin!

Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be putting his title on the line against Braun Strowman. GUNTHER and his Imperium teammates, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci, cost Strowman the "SmackDown" World Cup Tournament a few weeks ago, and "The Monster of All Monsters" has been out for revenge ever since. Imperium got the better of Strowman two weeks ago after blindsiding him with an attack and going after his arm. Will GUNTHER be able to hold on to his title, or will a new champion be crowned tonight?

Longtime rivals Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will battle it out in the squared circle. The two men have had a tumultuous relationship over the past two decades and most recently faced each other two weeks ago in a massive tag team bout. Owens and his partner, John Cena, ended up getting the better of Zayn and Reigns during the contest, and "The Tribal Chief" was displeased with the outcome of the match. Zayn will surely be looking to redeem himself tonight, as Reigns made his feelings crystal clear last week and told Zayn the loss was on him. Which man will come out on top?

Additionally, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, "SmackDown" Women's Champion Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, Ronda Rousey, and Drew McIntyre are all scheduled to appear on tonight's show, as per WWE's event page.

We are live! Michael Cole and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home as Braun Strowman heads to the ring. Imperium follows.