Sheamus Reveals Major Championship Goal For 2023

Sheamus has had a massively successful career in WWE as both a singles and tag team wrestler. The "Celtic Warrior" has held the United States Championship three times, a World Championship four times, and the WWE Tag Team Championship on five occasions. He has also won the Royal Rumble, King of the Ring, and the Money in the Bank briefcase — with only one other man also winning all three, Edge.

Despite him winning multiple different championships within WWE and on paper already having a Hall of Fame-worthy career, Sheamus' one goal remains the same — to become a Grand Slam Champion. Ahead of the new year, Sheamus tweeted out: "..in 2023 I take the IC." IC stands for the Intercontinental Championship — a midcard title in WWE that has been seen as the workhorse title — the only title that stands in Sheamus' way of joining the Grand Slam club within WWE.

Sheamus had two televised opportunities at the Intercontinental Championship in 2022, as he took on GUNTHER at Clash at the Castle and on an episode of "SmackDown." GUNTHER and Sheamus' match at Clash at the Castle ended clean, with GUNTHER nailing Sheamus with a brutal lariat for the win. Following the match, Sheamus received a standing ovation from the live fans in attendance, as he was unsuccessful. He and GUNTHER's October 7 "WWE SmackDown" match saw GUNTHER use underhanded tactics to defeat Sheamus and retain his title — with today marking 200 days as Intercontinental Champion for the "Ring General." Before 2022, Sheamus had competed in four matches for the Intercontinental Championship — with the most recent occurring at the 2015 Elimination Chamber premium live event.