Sheamus Breaks Down Evolution Of His WWE Career

Sheamus signed with WWE in 2007 and has gone on to collect a number of championships and accolades. The Irishman is currently focused on putting on "banger after banger" in the ring while leading The Brawling Brutes. During a recent appearance on "SHAK Wrestling," Sheamus discussed the support he's received from fans that led to him turning into a babyface again.

"It kind of came out of left field, to be honest," Sheamus said. "I've kind of been doing this my whole career, you know. I'm very, very physical in the ring, and I think there's a couple of things in the beginning of my career that kind of mirrored that. The whole story with Triple H, and some other stories backstage are total B. S., but I feel like no matter what I did, especially in the 2012 run when I was world champion, the stuff with Bryan, it didn't matter what I did, the crowd had turned against me because they felt the machine was behind me."

Sheamus explained that he feels more passionate about what he does now after suffering a concussion in 2019. "I thought my career was going to be over," Sheamus said. "I got a second chance, and every time I get in that ring, it's a blessing, it's an opportunity to show everybody what I can do because that literally could be my last time in the ring."

While filming "Celtic Warrior Workouts" at Edge's house, he saw the Intercontinental Championship on the wall and was motivated to come back in the best shape possible to win the title, which he feels is the last piece in the puzzle.

