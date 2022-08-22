Sheamus Will Join Elite Club If He Wins At WWE Clash At The Castle

WWE's Clash At The Castle is guaranteed to be a historic event, as it's WWE's first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over 30 years, but it could also be a historic night if Sheamus is able to secure a victory. The Celtic Warrior won a a fatal five-way match on Friday night's "WWE SmackDown" — which also featured Happy Corbin, Ricochet, Madcap Moss, and Sami Zayn — to earn an Intercontinental Championship match against Gunther at the Cardiff PLE, and if he wins, Sheamus will join a very elite company.

To become a WWE Grand Slam Champion, a wrestler needs to have captured one of WWE's world titles, one of its tag team tiles, and both the United States and Intercontinental Championships (this is the so-called "new format" for Grand Slams — the old format involved tertiary championships like the European or Hardcore titles). Sheamus is only missing the Intercontinental title something he's well aware of, as he recently shared a picture on Twitter of every title that he has won, stating, "One more to complete the full set."

There have been 22 Grand Slam Champions throughout WWE history, with AJ Styles being the most recent to achieve the accomplishment for the first time, while The Miz is WWE's first two-time Grand Slam Champion, having held each of the required titles at least twice.

Sheamus has been close to accomplishing this goal for a while, having been one of the most successful wrestlers of his generation in terms of title reigns. Throughout his caree,r Sheamus has captured the WWE Championship four times, the World Heavyweight Championship once, the United States Championship three times, the "SmackDown" Tag Team titles once, and the "Raw" Tag Team titles four times, with all of his tag team gold coming alongside Cesaro, aka AEW's Claudio Castagnoli.