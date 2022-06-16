Sheamus has been in WWE for well over a decade and recently gave some perspective as to how much longer you can see him running the ropes. In an interview with “The Five Count Radio Show” out of Mantako, MN, Sheamus was asked about how it felt to get back in front of a live crowd after not being able to due to COVID-19.

“It’s weird it feels like the ThunderDome, PC era has been a bit of a blur, but I’m excited, man,” Sheamus said. “Looking at a live crowd, the adrenaline and energy you can pull from them is incredible and it’s just a lot of fun for us, you know? Like you said, it’s hard, but we made it work, but sometimes it’s hard when you’re in there with just a bunch of video screens around you, you know what I mean? You gotta bring intensity on your own, but like I said, again with this job, with my career in WWE, it’s been insane. Who would have thought that I’d be wrestling in front of no people for a year and a half?”

Sheamus is nearing a “lucky” number anniversary coming up at the end of the month and if his proposed timetable for how much of a career he has left, “The Celtic Warrior” has plenty more he wants to accomplish.

“This June 30 I celebrate 13 years in WWE and I feel like I have 13 years left in me to be honest,” he said. “I’m still having fun, mate, I’m still enjoying what I do, I still love being out in front of a live crowd and knocking the shite out of my opponents, but yeah, I’m having fun. As long as I’m having fun, as long as I’m having fun doing what you want to do, mate, you want to go as long as you possibly can, you know? And that’s what I’m doing.”

Sheamus, along with his “SmackDown” colleagues, will hit the Target Center in Minneapolis, MN this Friday. Sheamus just competed against Drew McIntyre in a Money In The Bank qualifying match on the latest “SmackDown” but went to a no-contest. Sheamus had his Brawling Brutes’ buddy Butch in his corner, but was without Ridge Holland who was back at home recovering from a knee injury.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit “The Five Count Radio Show” with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]