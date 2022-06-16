Despite the fact that the board of World Wrestling Entertainment Inc. is investigating a $3 million settlement paid by Vince McMahon to a former employee that he allegedly had an affair with, the company is still going ahead with a ‘business as usual’ mentality according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of “Wrestling Observer Radio.”

Both McMahon and John Laurinaitis are expected to be backstage at “WWE SmackDown” this week as normal, despite the recent serious allegations that were made against them as the build towards WWE’s Money In The Bank continues.

The Wall Street Journal broke the news yesterday that a separation agreement took place in January of 2022 which stops the former paralegal from talking about her alleged relationship with the WWE Chairman, and she isn’t allowed to disparage him either. The WWE board has claimed that the relationship was consensual between them.

There have also been claims of misconduct from both McMahon and Laurinaitis, who is WWE’s Head Of Talent Relations, while other settlements have also been discovered, with this investigation beginning back in April. This is being led by Man Jit Singh, and it was also noted that Stephanie McMahon is still on the board, despite stepping down as Chief Brand Officer recently.

In the wake of this news the company reportedly sent out an internal message to employees, stating that the board of directors are taking the situation seriously and that they are cooperating with the proceedings. This is a story that is going to keep developing consistently as more information becomes available, but for right now when it comes to what is happening for McMahon, he is very much going ahead as normal.

Interestingly, during the taping of “AEW Rampage,” Max Caster made a reference to this situation with his pre-match rap, stating “…Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA,” before ha and The Gunn Club against Leon Ruff & Bear Country.

