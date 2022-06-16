During the tapings for Friday’s “Rampage: Road Rager,” Max Caster made a reference to the news of WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon’s alleged secret $3 million settlement with a departing WWE employee.

“…Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA,” Caster said during his customary pre-match rap ahead of a Trios Match pitting him & The Gunn Club against Leon Ruff & Bear Country.

You can click here for full “Rampage: Road Rager” spoilers, and a clip of Caster’s rap can be seen below.

This isn’t the first instance of Caster taking a jab at the WWE boss. Earlier this month, when AEW toured Los Angeles, Caster flipped the bird to the plaque honoring McMahon’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

For those who missed it, Maria Kanellis Bennett also reacted to the allegations against McMahon via several tweets.

As noted, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Vince McMahon allegedly had a consensual relationship with a former employee in WWE’s paralegal team, and later agreed to a $3 million settlement in January 2022 to bar the person from commenting on the affair. The report noted that WWE’s board of directors has been investigating the allegations since April and has also expanded its investigation into other NDA agreements involving misconduct claims made by other former female WWE employees about McMahon and John Laurinaitis, WWE’s Head of Talent Relations.

Fightful Select’s follow-up report to WSJ’s bombshell story noted that when Laurinaitis was re-hired as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations in 2021, one specific female talent was frustrated with the move. One source revealed, according to the report, that she would rather get all her stuff sent to her in a trash bag when she gets fired rather than deal with Laurinaitis. The report quoted another employee as saying that they believe the allegations against McMahon and Laurinaitis will lead to a “domino effect” and the possible exit of Laurinaitis from the company.

The report also noted that the alleged relationship between McMahon and the paralegal was suspected by many within WWE and it was hinted that she was given a substantial promotion around the time of the April 2021 WWE cuts. She was promoted from John Laurinaitis assistant to a “director” role that spring.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

