Max Caster is either seeking the attention of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon or making it clear he’s averse to a future jump to WWE.

On Tuesday night, Caster took a stroll down the Hollywood Walk of Fame, stumbled across McMahon’s star located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., and decided to flip the bird to the plaque honoring the WWE boss.

Caster, who verbally decimates his rivals on a weekly basis with freestyle raps, is calling the disrespectful act his latest #MicDrop.

While Caster has seemingly made his anti-WWE stance known, John Cena would presumably love to see the young AEW star perform his freestyle raps on a bigger stage.

“He’s extremely gifted,” Cena said of Caster in a recent interview with Forbes. “I remember hearing him for the first time and asking a good friend of mine to please pass his information on to me. I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can’t give him any advice because he’s punching far above my weight class. He is very gifted. He’s gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live, where I kind of did my stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in.”

Caster and the rest of the AEW crew are presently in Tinseltown for the company’s first-ever show in Los Angeles. Tonight’s “Dynamite” will emanate from the Kia Forum with executives from Warner Bros. Discovery in attendance.

Meanwhile, McMahon was enshrined in the Hollywood Walk of Fame on March 14, 2008, for his contributions to the entertainment industry. At the time, he humbly thanked wrestlers and fans before shifting into his cocky Mr. McMahon persona. “I already know I’m a star,” Vince McMahon said at the time. “I’m the biggest star of all time.”

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]