Veteran WWE Superstar John Cena had nothing but praise for AEW star Max Caster when asked about the young up & coming wrestler.

Cena recently spoke with Forbes contributor and Wrestling Inc Podcast co-host Alfred Konuwa (@ThisIsNasty) to promote the WWE Evil series on Peacock. Caster has drawn obvious comparisons to a young Cena as a rapping wrestler, and Cena believes Caster would get the best of him in a rap battle. The Dr. of Thuganomics was asked if he could beat Caster in a battle.

“I know of Max Caster very well, and the answer is no,” Cena answered.

Cena continued and praised the member of The Acclaimed as being extremely gifted. He recalled hearing Caster for the first time, and asking a friend of his to pass Caster’s information onto him.

“He’s extremely gifted. I remember hearing him for the first time, and asking a good friend of mine to please pass his information on to me,” Cena said. “I immediately checked out his raps, out of the blue, and I saw what he was doing was spectacular. I wish him all the best of luck, but I can’t give him any advice because he’s punching far above my weight class. He is very gifted. He’s gifted enough to rhyme to the beat live, where I kind of did my stuff a cappella to let the punchlines sink in.”

Cena believes Caster is the better version of what he was doing years ago in WWE.

“Hip-hop constantly evolves, and it constantly moves forward, and he is the better version of what I did,” Cena declared. “He’s really, really spectacular. As long as he keeps everything in realistic perspective, he shows great potential.”

Caster opened tonight’s AEW Dynamite episode with a loss to CM Punk. He usually works tag team matches but partner Anthony Bowens is dealing with an injury.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]