AEW star Anthony Bowens is currently on the shelf with an injury.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio today and revealed that Bowens is currently dealing with a knee injury, but was supposed to be back by now.

Khan said they don’t think the injury will keep Bowens out for the long-term, but he was supposed to be back to in-ring action by now. Khan said Bowens’ absence has “jammed him up” for the past few weeks when it comes to planning creative.

Bowens has not wrestled since the March 9 edition of AEW Dynamite, where The Acclaimed came up short against AEW World Tag Team Champions Jurassic Express. Khan said doctors originally thought Bowens would be out for just two weeks, but now he’s been out for nearly one month.

“I’ve been looking forward to bringing him back,” Khan said. “He’s recovering from what is hopefully a short-term knee injury.”

Bowens underwent surgery for a knee injury back in February/March 2021 and spent several weeks on the shelf. He noted then that he had been wrestling while hurt for four months, but finally took the time for surgery. There is no word on if this is the same knee that was injured last year.

The Acclaimed did appear on last week’s AEW Dark for a win over Adrian Alanis and Liam Gray, but that match was taped back on March 3, just six days before the March 9 match on Dynamite.

Max Caster is scheduled to wrestle CM Punk on tonight’s AEW Dynamite, and Bowens is advertised to be in his corner. Bowens also accompanied Caster to the ring for his loss to Keith Lee on the March 18 Rampage episode, and for Caster’s win over Sonny Kiss on this week’s Elevation, which was taped last week.

Stay tuned for more on Bowens’ status.

