The Acclaimed recently spoke with Rasslin’, where Anthony Bowens spoke about competition.

Bowens believes that it is a good thing because it allows them the chance to prove they’re the best. He also stated that facing The Hardy Boyz would be a dream.

“I think competition is great, and we get to prove ourselves every week against some of the best teams in the world. And keep proving why we are the best team in the world,” The Acclaimed star said. “And plus, we get to have all these matches, for me The Hardy Boyz would be a dream match as a kid. Never would I think when I was 10 years old I would have the chance to beat the crap out of Matt and Jeff Hardy. So, every week is an opportunity to prove why we are the best in the world, and it’s exciting.”

The other half of The Acclaimed, Max Caster also has a team he’d like to face. For him, it is The Young Bucks. He thinks that they have a lot to prove in revisiting that match.

“The Young Bucks, they’re on my list again this year of teams I want to wrestle,” he said. “Because the first time we wrestled them we lost. But we had one of our best matches ever, and we almost won the titles, our tenth match in I think it was. So, there’s a lot that we have to prove that we want to revisit and go back to.”

Max Caster also revealed the best compliment he has received in wrestling. This came from Hall Of Famer, Mark Henry, who thinks highly of the tag team.

“We want the titles. I think we are in line to get those, there’s no team that’s more loved than us, there’s no team that looks better than us, there’s no team that gets a better reaction than us when we step into the arena. I’ll say this, this is my favorite compliment that we ever got. Mark Henry told us that the best decision Tony Khan ever made, besides starting AEW, was putting The Acclaimed together. That is my favorite compliment I ever got,” he said. “It gave me so much confidence when he said that.”

