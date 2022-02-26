The WWE Attitude Era was filled with moments and storylines that would be unacceptable in today’s day and age. Since WWE signed an agreement with Peacock to showcase the WWE Network, Peacock has removed numerous Attitude Era segments from their streaming service. Last year, WWE also had Booker T’s WrestleMania XIX feud with Triple H removed from the A&E Documentary on Booker, due to some controversial comments made in the lead up to their Mania match.

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the former WWE superstar spoke about the Attitude Era and revealed whether or not something was proposed to him during that time that he didn’t feel good about doing.

“There was one thing I was very nervous about doing,” Hardy detailed. “It didn’t end up happening but I was going to have a deal where I teamed with Mark Henry and there was talk of us working against Booker T and RVD when they were the Tag Champs and winning the Tag Titles. It was right towards the end of my Matt Hardy V1 and the whole story of what was pitched to me from Vince and creative was that I was almost going to go to Mark Henry and him being black had a lot in common with me having Mattitude because we were both oppressed then I would talk like a black person.

“They knew at this time, like even when John Cena was doing raps, we’d be on international trips and myself and John, we’d be freestyling back there and messing around. They knew I was a big rap fan and I was aware of all that stuff but there was a point where I was almost going to start talking with more black slang and almost tell Mark Henry like ‘Mattitude is oppressed too man, we have that in common.’ I was very uncomfortable with that then and obviously, Mark got hurt, maybe it was a sign from the Seven Deities and it didn’t happen at all. That was something I was a little worried about doing because it was something they wanted me to start and pushing me into.”

Having spent 25 years with the WWE, Mark Henry has had some different characters and storylines to say the least. From Sexual Chocolate to having a relationship with Mae Young, Matt Hardy spoke about Henry’s ability to take anything he was given and ride with it.

“You can never say Mark Henry wasn’t always good for whatever,” Hardy said. “He was down for whatever, he was a company guy, down for whatever and definitely down for the ride and he would be all in on things.”

