The controversial Booker T vs. Triple H feud that led to a match at WrestleMania XIX was not featured on Booker T’s A&E’s Biography series on Sunday night. However, there were previous plans for the storyline to be included in the 2-hour documentary, according to writer and professor David Dennis Jr.

Dennis Jr. took to Twitter to reveal that he gave lengthy interviews talking about the WWE storyline but knew that he was “gonna get cut out” from the documentary.

He wrote the following in a now-deleted tweet:

“So one of the main reasons I was brought in was to talk about WrestleMania 19. I went in about it for a LONG time. But my ass knew it wasn’t making the final cut so I figured i was gonna get cut out from the whole doc lmao”

In another deleted tweet, Dennis Jr. wrote:

“So there’s a lot of footage somewhere that’s pretty spice lmao” and “I just wonder if Vince and HHH saw it because baybeeeeee”

In early 2003, Booker T emerged as a contender to Triple H’s World Heavyweight Championship. During a segment on the March 3 episode of RAW, Triple H told Booker that “somebody like you doesn’t get to be a World Champion. People like you don’t deserve it. That’s reserved for people like me…”

During the feud, Triple H also asked Booker to entertain people rather than dreaming of being a top star in the WWE. HHH said, “Come on Book, dance. Entertain me, that’s your job…you’re here to make people like me laugh…with your nappy hair, and your suckas.”

It should be noted that A&E and WWE are collaborating together on the Biography series, which means WWE has a lot of say in what content makes the final cut.

The first four episodes thus far have documented Steve Austin, Roddy Piper, Randy Savage and Booker T. As reported earlier, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman blasted the Savage episode, stating that a lot of hearsay was passed off as facts and Macho Man was no longer around to confirm or deny the rumors.

I honestly don’t know why it didn’t make the final cut I just know I didn’t feel good about it having much of a chance lol https://t.co/m4Owywde2A — David Dennis Jr. (@DavidDTSS) May 10, 2021