The Young Bucks have changed their Twitter bio in the aftermath of The Hardy Boyz reuniting in AEW.

As seen below, The Bucks took a shot at their idols, calling themselves “a much better tag team” than The Hardyz.

Crazy. Growing up our favorite tag team was The Hardyz. And now, fast forward all these years later and @AEW has a much better tag team called Young Bucks.

Although The Bucks and The Hardyz have wrestled several times on the indies, Matt Hardy told Bleacher Report last month that a series of the matches between the two teams in AEW seems inevitable.

“I’m not going to lie: I’m a big fan of The Young Bucks,” Matt Hardy said. “I’d love to do another Hardy Boys vs. Young Bucks series at some point in time.”

The reunited Hardy Boyz will also have the opportunity to face a lot of the younger teams in AEW.

“We’ve gone long enough without teaming that there’s all these fresh matchups out there and there’s so many great tag teams in the world,” Hardy said. “The AEW tag team division is jam-packed and overflowing. If we end up doing something at AEW, I think that’d be very cool, too.”

As noted, Jeff Hardy appeared on this week’s AEW Dynamite to save his brother from a beat down at the hands of Andrade El Idolo, The Butcher, The Blade and Private Party of the Hardy Family Office faction.

The segment ended with the reunited Hardy Boyz standing across the ring from Sting & Darby Allin, who had earlier tried to save Matt from the HFO assault. You can see a screengrab of Young Bucks’ Twitter bio below.

