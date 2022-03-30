Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com live AEW Dynamite viewing party. Tonight’s special show will air live from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. Please share coverage of tonight’s Viewing Party on social media and chime in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

Here’s what’s in store for tonight:

* Darby Allin vs. Andrade El Idolo

* FTR vs. The Gunn Club

* Jon Moxley vs. Jay Lethal

* Bryan Danielson vs. Wheeler Yuta

* CM Punk vs. Max Caster

* Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Qualifier: The Bunny vs. mystery wrestler who will be signed by AEW on tonight’s show

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]