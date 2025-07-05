Former TNA World Champion Wants Match With Mr. Iguana In AAA

Out of all of the luchadors who have crossed over from AAA to WWE since the Mexican promotion was purchased back in April 2025, no one has captured the hearts and minds of fans more than Mr. Iguana. The 36-year old stood out with his striking appearance, his pet plushie La Yesca, and the fact that he can fly around the ring as good as any of the other luchadors on the AAA roster, making him a fan favorite almost immediately.

It's not just fans who want in on the action, as former TNA World Champion Joe Hendry recently stated on an episode of the "Battleground" podcast that he would love to not only get in the ring with Mr. Iguana, but also team up with him. "I was devasted that we didn't have a tag match in AAA, they need to do a tag match with me and Mr. Iguana...I know me and Elijah have a bit of an alliance here, but that might be the one exception I need him to take a step aside for Mr. Iguana."

The reason why Hendry was so devastated was because he and Iguana recently shared a locker room at AAA's TripleMania Regia event on June 15. However, Iguana was busy teaming up with Nino Hamburguesa and El Fiscal in a trios match against the Tokyo Bad Boys, which they won, while Hendry was in the match immediately after Iguana's, challenging Moose for the TNA X-Division Championship in a four-way match that also featured El Mesias and El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., with Moose retaining his title. With that said, now that AAA is owned by WWE, and TNA have a working relationship with WWE, there is every chance that Iguana and Hendry will cross paths at some point in the near future.

