Backstage Report On WWE's Internal Reaction To AAA's Mr. Iguana At Worlds Collide

This past weekend, WWE and AAA had their first joint Premium Live Event, Worlds Collide, in an effort to bridge the gap between both promotions' fan bases and get stars from both sides over on the other end. While fans familiar with both products were sure there would be some breakout stars, nobody anticipated how much former AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion, Mr. Iguana, would get over with fans.

According to a report from Fightful Select, there was a lot of buzz backstage in WWE about Mr. Iguana following the reaction he got at Worlds Collide, pushing those at the top to feel like they needed to get him on screen during the Money in the Bank PLE. Fightful Select says the reaction "didn't disappoint." Iguana's performance reportedly translated well to social media, and one NXT source told Fightful that Iguana was being pushed to be featured on WWE programming.

Sapp further reported that the WWE roster was also very fond of Mr. Iguana, and that many backstage personnel posed for pictures with the Mexican star, while WWE higher-ups described him as a "pleasure" to work with and also praised his promotional work leading into the event, as he had what was described as a "busy schedule" on Saturday. Additionally, Sapp claimed that while Ron Killings's new merch sold like crazy, following Killings's shocking return in the main event of Money In The Bank, Mr. Iguana's merch also performed exceptionally well, and there are now talks to expand his merch even further.