WWE CCO Triple H Thinks Kids Everywhere Are Going To Want Iguanas After Worlds Collide

WWE Worlds Collide received positive reviews from reviews for the quality of matches, presentation, and what could have been the start of a new craze for fans. AAA sensation El Hijo del Vikingo retained the AAA Mega Championship over Chad Gable in the show's main event but what went viral from the event was Mr. Iguana and his tag team partner La Yezca in the event's opening match.

At the "Money In The Bank Post-Show," WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque reflected on the Worlds Collide event and the partnership with AAA.

"I was incredibly impressed with the talent, with the team from AAA, how our team worked with them and the event that we were able to put on. I think a lot of people are going to be very excited and very happy with what we present with AAA," Levesque said. "We're looking for authentic Lucha Libre. We're looking for what has been so deeply engrained in the culture in Mexico and around the world, we want to continue that."

WWE announced its purchase of the AAA promotion over WrestleMania 41 weekend, and while there is fear that WWE will be making changes to AAA, Levesque stated that there is no intention of doing so, wanting to keep and grow the authenticity of the AAA product. Levesque also stated that WWE will be looking to expand the reach of the AAA wrestlers to be seen by a wider audience.

"I think it was just the beginning. We're just dipping our toe in the water right now of where this will go and it's gonna be awesome. Also, I never knew iguanas were so much fun. So, I think that will be an amazing- I think kids are gonna want iguanas everywhere," Levesque commented.

