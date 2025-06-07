WWE Worlds Collide Results 6/7 - AAA Mega Title On The Line, North American Title Fatal Four-Way & More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for WWE Worlds Collide on June 7, 2025, coming to you live from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California at a special start time of 3 PM ET!

Ethan Page will be putting the "NXT" North American Championship on the line as he defends against TNA star Laredo Kid, "WWE SmackDown" star Rey Fenix, and "NXT" star Je'Von Evans in a Fatal Four-Way Match. After Page dethroned Ricky Saints as North American Champion on the May 27 episode of "NXT" and got into a verbal confrontation with his challengers later that same night, he looked to throw a celebration this past Tuesday. However, the celebration was promptly crashed by Evans, Kid, and Sean Legacy (who is next in line for a title shot) in a tense verbal confrontation between all four men.

Another championship will be on the line this afternoon, as El Hijo del Vikingo puts the AAA Mega Championship on the line for the first time since becoming titleholder at AAA Alianzas on May 31 as he defends against "WWE Raw" star Chad Gable. Vikingo has made a handful of appearances across WWE programming over the course of the past couple of weeks, including on the May 26 episode of "Raw" when he helped prevent Gable from defeating Dragon Lee or eventual winner Penta in a Triple Threat 2025 Men's Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

"NXT" stars Stephanie Vaquer will be joining forces with Lola Vice in televised tag team competition for the first time ever as they collide with AAA stars Dalys and Chik Tormenta. Dalys and Tormenta watched at ringside as Vaquer retained her then-NXT Women's Championship against Jordynne Grace at "NXT" Battleground on May 25.

One half of the reigning AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champions Mr. Iguana will be teaming with his fellow AAA stars Octagón Jr., and Aero Star to take on Lince Dorado and LWO members Cruz Del Toro and the aforementioned Lee. Although Del Toro and Lee's fellow LWO stablemate Joaquin Wilde was originally slated to compete in tonight's match, he was ultimately replaced by Dorado after being sidelined with an injury during a WWE Speed match.

Additionally, AAA stars Psycho Clown, El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr., and Pagano will all be competing in a WWE ring for the first time ever as they square off with Legado Del Fantasma members Santos Escobar, Berto, and Angel.