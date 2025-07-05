D-Von Dudley More Surprised This WWE TLC Duo Still Wrestling Than Counterparts

At the peak of their WWE run, the Dudley Boyz had two major rivals in the teams of Edge and Christian and The Hardy Boyz, and together, the three men made history as part of the first ever Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match. Today, only the Dudley Boyz aren't actively wrestling, and according to D-Von Dudley during an interview with the "Toronto Sun," he shared his surprise that The Hardy Boyz are still competing today.

"I think I'm more surprised about Matt and Jeff because — firstly Jeff — because of all the crazy things that man has done, and I've seen him take some bumps that would just kill me inside," D-Von recalled. "He's like Jason and Michael Myers. You knock him down; he just keeps getting back up." The veteran then claimed that he often teases Jeff Hardy about never getting back into a ring with him because of the crazy stuff he does and how D-Von always gets hurt.

"Now I know what the old time is. Back when I was a young boy in the business, they used to say 'D-Von, you know, don't blink. Enjoy what's going on now, before you know it, it'll be over.' And they were right," he added. D-Von then claimed that his only regret was never relaxing during his career and taking it all in. Additionally, D-Von added that Adam Copeland's injury last year surprised him and he called his old friend to scold him. "I go 'Dude, we're not 25 anymore.' I said, 'Even if we're 25, we can't land on our legs like that!'"

