WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley Looks Back On Classic TLC Match

Despite many attempts to replicate them, the TLC matches involving The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian will forever be seen as some of the most important matches in wrestling history. The first TLC match that took place at Summerslam 2000 is still considered as one of the most influential matches of all time, as is the precursor ladder match from WrestleMania 16, and the TLC sequel at WrestleMania 17.

D-Von Dudley was a recent guest on "Busted Open Radio" where Bully Ray asked his tag partner if they could pull off what they did at the start of the millennium in the current wrestling landscape.

"I think we could," D-Von said. "We'd be a lot smarter with some of the things that we would do now today as opposed to back then, we were young, didn't give a damn, we threw our bodies around and that's just the way it was. But now, we would be more cautious on how we would do things, certain risks we probably wouldn't take, but we would make up for that with whatever we'd decide to do to make up for it."

Ray asked if any of the risks that they took were too dangerous for the time, to which D-Von jokingly answered with the spot where he hung from the belts while Jeff Hardy was kicking him. D-Von, who was afraid of heights, was begging Hardy to stop kicking him while being suspended above the ring.

"I have a hold on that ring so tight that I wouldn't care, you could have shot me in the chest and I wasn't letting go, but Jeff was going to test that theory to see if it was true. He was kicking for dear life, and I always said like, 'What the hell, did I do something to you?'"

