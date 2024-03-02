AEW's Matt Hardy Looks Back On Favorite TLC Match In WWE

AEW star Matt Hardy has discussed the famous Tables, Ladders, and Chairs matches between The Hardy Boyz, The Dudley Boyz, and Edge and Christian.

The three teams famously took part in a trilogy of TLC matches, as well as the unofficial prequel at WrestleMania 16 which was a ladder match, with many bouts to this day still having multiple nods to the things the six men did. Hardy was a recent guest on "Busted Open Radio," where Bully Ray claimed that after TLC 2 at WrestleMania 17 in 2001, he didn't want to do another match like it, which Hardy agreed, stating the trilogy might have been a step too far. The match, Hardy revealed, was his favorite TLC match.

"I was pretty much of that mindset," Hardy said. "I know we were all so nervous about how high we had raised the bar going into TLC 2 in Houston." Despite the nerves going into WrestleMania 17, Hardy believes that it all paid off. "I loved the psychology. To me, that's my favorite match of all the TLC, of the trilogy."

The AEW star stated that TLC matches were an attraction and a draw for fans and that the men involved in the match gave the fans what they wanted: incredible bumps and new, innovative spots.

Hardy's final TLC match came on the May 24, 2001 edition of "Smackdown," which included the duo of Chris Benoit and Chris Jericho, who ended up winning the match. Ray was also a part of TLC 4, which took place in October 2002 on an episode of "Raw." Ray, Christian, and Jeff Hardy reprised their roles, as did Chris Jericho from the third TLC match, and they were joined by Kane, Spike Dudley, and Rob Van Dam for the match that ended with Kane walking away victorious.

