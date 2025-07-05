Nikki Bella Reflects On Facing Ronda Rousey In Original WWE Evolution 2018 Main Event

Back in 2018, then- "WWE Raw" Champion Ronda Rousey, faced off against Nikki Bella in the main event of that year's Evolution Premium Live Event. With news that WWE is going to bring back the PLE this year in July, announced during this year's SummerSlam Kickoff, Nikki was asked about her match with Rousey and what it meant to her career.

"Oh my gosh, I mean, it was a career highlight. It... Nothing gets bigger than that for me, I mean, maybe some things now in the future; we'll see" she recalled. "That was the top of the top, and it truly marked what that pay-per-view means, Evolution, from all of the women in the past, the blood, sweat, tears, the triumphs, everything, literally paid off for that day of Evolution where you truly saw women finally revolutionize and be equals."

While Nikki seems to be excited about the legacy of the PLE, according to a report, the backstage reaction to the Evolution announcement hasn't been entirely positive. The report claims that while some understand the importance of the show for women, they had problems with how the original installment ended — the curtain call moment with all the women standing on the ramp — noting that WWE would never let the men do that. Also, there's concern that Evolution 2 will clash with a Beyoncé concert, which will likely hurt its sales and that they believe it's being set up for failure. Lastly, women seem to be more unhappy with their booking on shows instead.

