WWE Evolution 2 Announcement Reportedly Met With Mixed Reaction From Talent Backstage

WWE officially announced Evolution 2 for July 13, but the news has gotten mixed reactions from wrestlers backstage, according to Fightful Select.

Most women on WWE's roster found out about the all-women's pay-per-view show at the same time as fans when WWE made the public announcement. Only a few top wrestlers and one legend knew about it ahead of time, with the legend possibly being booked for the show.

The reaction from WWE talent has not been completely positive. Some wrestlers understand what the show means for women's wrestling, but they had problems with how the first Evolution show ended. It's reported they didn't like the "curtain call" moment where all the women came out together at the end, saying WWE would never make the men do something like that.

Another wrestler worried about the show's location and timing. Evolution 2 will take place next to a Beyoncé concert, which could hurt ticket sales and make hotel prices more expensive. This person thinks if the show doesn't do well, WWE will use it as an excuse not to do another women's show. Mickie James also once said the first Evolution PLE was set up to fail.

However, not all reactions were negative. One veteran wrestler was excited about the announcement and hopes it gives women who don't usually get TV time a chance to perform. This wrestler said WWE needs to work hard to promote the show if they want it to succeed.

The less enthusiastic response seems to come from two main issues. First, many women wrestlers are unhappy with how they've been booked lately on regular WWE shows. Second, most of the roster didn't like finding out about such an important show at the same time as everyone else instead of being told privately first.

