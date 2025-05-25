WWE Announces All-Woman Evolution 2 PLE, SNME Show For Same Weekend As AEW All In

After months of speculation, WWE has officially announced the date for the second iteration of its all-women premium live event. WWE announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that Evolution will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on July 13. It was also announced the next Saturday Night's Main Event will take place the same weekend in Atlanta, on July 12, officially solidifying it will air the evening after AEW's All In Texas takes place at 3 p.m. EST.

WWE announced that tickets for the events will go on sale on Tuesday. Combo tickets for both Saturday Night's Main Event and Evolution will be available for purchase on Wednesday. The company also announced that "WWE NXT's" Great American Bash will also take place in Atlanta in the same announcement, but did not announce a date for that event.

The first Evolution was held in October 2018. The main event featured then-Raw Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, who successfully defended her title against Nikki Bella. Elsewhere on the card, Becky Lynch defeated Charlotte Flair in a Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women's Championship and Toni Storm defeated IYO SKY, then known as Io Shirai, in the final of the 2018 Mae Young Classic.