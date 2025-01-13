Upcoming WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Taping Will Air Same Night As A Big AEW Show

In December 2024, WWE revived Saturday Night's Main Event for the first time since 2008, and the company plans on producing approximately four specials for NBC in 2025. The next scheduled event will be on January 25 in San Antonio, Texas, and as for the shows later on in the year, one of them is scheduled to place on the same day as AEW's biggest show.

According to the Peacock schedule, WWE will host a Saturday Night's Main Event show on July 12, which is the same the day as AEW All In Texas at the Globe Life Field. Fans have also noticed the listing for a Saturday Night's Main Event show over Memorial Day weekend on May 24, which is the weekend AEW usually hosts its annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, that show, and its location, have yet to be announced for 2025.

WWE has routinely held major events around the same time as AEW shows, and has even tried to counter-program the company, despite people like Triple H claiming that Tony Khan's company isn't competition. WWE faced a lot of backlash back in 2019 when they chose to air an EVOLVE event on the WWE Network at the same time as AEW Fight For The Fallen, which was for charity.

Later that year, WWE held NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff on the same day as the first-ever All Out pay-per-view, albeit earlier on in the day. Elsewhere, December 2024 saw WWE run a house show on the same day and in the same city as AEW's Worlds End pay-per-view.