Report: WWE's Upcoming NBC Special Will See The Return Of A Classic Event Name

Fans can catch WWE programming on a variety of networks and services at the time of writing, whether it's Peacock, USA, or FOX, and will soon be able to see shows on The CW, Netflix, and this December, NBC.

It was recently reported by WrestleVotes on X that WWE are preparing to announce a new primetime TV special coming to NBC this December, with a date and location still yet to be revealed. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has since been told by WWE sources that the NBC show will in fact be the return of "Saturday Night's Main Event," marking the program's return to NBC for the first time in over 16 years, the last installment taking place in August 2008. According to Meltzer, the return of Saturday Night's Main Event was reportedly part of the deal in bringing "WWE SmackDown" back to USA, as the show's current deal with FOX nears its expiration date. WrestleVotes have since confirmed the report by Meltzer that "Saturday Night's Main Event" is returning to NBC, with the date and location once again not yet confirmed.

While the name has been used in recent years for WWE's live events, "Saturday Night's Main Event" was a staple of one of WWE's true golden eras; the late '80s. The show saw classic moments such as The Mega Powers forming, Demolition losing the WWE Tag Team Championship, and the first-ever Steel Cage match in WWE history to not take place on pay-per-view. After being cancelled in 1992, the show was revived in 2006, but due to WWE having much more programming in the mid-2000s than they did in the '80s, only five aired between 2006 and 2008 before the show was eventually scrapped for a second time.