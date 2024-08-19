Shawn Michaels Discusses WWE NXT Debut On CW, CM Punk's Involvement

"NXT" will move to The CW network on October 1, and the first show will take place from the Allstate Arena in Chicago. WWE has announced that CM Punk will make an appearance in his hometown and be featured on the show. The following week, "NXT" will take place from the Enterprise Center in St.Louis, where Randy Orton is scheduled to appear. As "NXT" inches closer to its final month on the USA Network, Senior VP of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels has commented on the gold brand's move to its new destination and Punk's involvement.

"We're going to stack this card, obviously, to make it unbelievably exciting," he told "WGN Radio." "Clearly, you can't come to Chicago without having its favorite son, its hometown guy, CM Punk. So was very thrilled to find out as soon as this announcement went out he texted me and said, 'Look, I'm in, I'd love to be a part of this show in any way, shape, or form.' So Punk is going to be there, and I have no doubt, nothing is confirmed at this time, but I have no doubt we will have other main roster Raw and SmackDown stars blessing our presence there."

Michaels continued by explaining how appreciative he is of "NXT's" fanbase in Orlando, Florida, but is excited to bring the brand on the road, stating that Chicago is a great place to start due to its reputation of being a having great wrestling crowds. However, he's keeping his plans for Punk a secret, though he confirmed that he'll play a major role on the show, along with other surprises.

