WWE And AEW To Run Orlando Shows Directly Opposite Each Other In December

WWE has announced a new live event in Orlando for December 28, the same day as AEW Worlds End 2024. Tony Khan's promotion will be running its final pay-per-view event of the year from the Addition Financial Arena on December 28, meanwhile, WWE has announced a "WWE Live Holiday Tour" show on the same date just 15 miles away at the Kia Center.

JUST ANNOUNCED 📣 | All of your favorite Superstars will be back in Orlando December 28 for the WWE Live Holiday Tour! 🙌 🎟️ https://t.co/Z0hJ3Nbz4x pic.twitter.com/T57ZUfrkOu — Kia Center (@TheKiaCenter) August 17, 2024

This isn't the first nor most significant instance of WWE and AEW booking shows on the same date as one another, with "AEW Dynamite: Title Tuesday" running head-to-head with "WWE NXT" on October 8. And fans will remember that "NXT" used to go head-to-head with "Dynamite" on Wednesdays every week from October 2019 until April 2021, in what came to be known as the "Wednesday Night War" in reference to WWE's former rivalry with WCW. But it is a rare instance for the promotions to run the same city and date. Later this month, both companies will be running major events from Europe. AEW will present the second iteration of what's seemingly becoming its WrestleMania, All In, from Wembley Stadium in London, England on August 25. Then, on August 31 WWE will present Bash In Berlin from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany, its first Premium Live Event in the country.

Given the fact it's a live event running against a pay-per-view, December's convergent stops in Orlando is sure to have no effect on AEW's buy-rate, however WWE being in town might see an impact on the live attendance for Worlds End.