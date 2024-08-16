Mercedes Mone Compares AEW All In To WWE WrestleMania, Explains One Big Difference

Current AEW TBS and NJPW STRONG Women's Champion Mercedes Mone is gearing up for the biggest match of her AEW career so far, as she is set to defend her TBS Championship against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. at All In on August 25. Mone was present at last year's All In at Wembley Stadium, which has since become AEW's marquee event in the way that WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year. Mone has competed at many WrestleManias throughout her career as Sasha Banks, and in the latest "Mone Mag," the AEW star stated that the build to All In has been similar to how WWE builds towards WrestleMania. However, there one big difference between the two.

Advertisement

"When you're prepping for WrestleMania, you're kind of worn down by the time you get to the big day, as each day is stacked with press and events. The big difference is that the WWE is in town for a whole week during their event, where we're not in the UK yet. I'm not sure what press and events we will be doing next week, but I'll be sure to do as much as I can to ensure this is promoted as much as possible. I'm sure I'll go without sleep for part of it, but it comes with the turf. A lot of times in WWE, by the day of WrestleMania, a lot of the boys and girls would be so tired, like I said, but by match time, the adrenaline would kick in."

AEW will be traveling to the UK early next week as the August 21 "AEW Dynamite" will take place in Cardiff, Wales, as will the taping for the August 24 "AEW Collision."

Advertisement

Please credit "Mone Mag" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.