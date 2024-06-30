Mercedes Mone Discusses Relationship With Disgraced Ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

2024 has been a unique for professional wrestling as it is the first to not have Vince McMahon in a position of power. McMahon resigned from his positions in both WWE and the TKO Group Holdings board following the accusations made in the lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant, in which he was said to be trafficked around the company with McMahon at the helm, as well as detailing incidents of sexual, emotional, and physical assault.

Due to these details coming to light, many people within the wrestling business have had to look back on their relationships with McMahon in a different light knowing that they were working for someone who had multiple skeletons in their closet. While speaking on WFAN Radio, current AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone was asked what her own relationship was like with the former Chairman of the Board.

"I had a great relationship with him," Mone said. "I mean I feel like me and Bayley really took over the pandemic era, and that's felt like the relationship really, really grew. That he knew he can count on us and trust on us, and so much so that he gave me the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 37, which was one of my biggest, biggest dreams, so big that I didn't even think that was possible."

Mone quickly moved on from talking about McMahon, instead choosing to express how important the main event of WrestleMania 37 was to her and her career. These days, however, Mone believes that AEW is a better fit than WWE for her.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).

