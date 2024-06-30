Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Prefers AEW To WWE

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone has settled into the company since making her debut on the "Big Business" edition of "AEW Dynamite in March. Mone has solidified herself as one of AEW's most prominent female performers and assets, and she is looking forward to making many more memories in the promotion. So much so that during a recent interview on WFAN, Mone explained why she is having a better time in AEW than WWE.

"I love being part of AEW because there's just so many doors of opportunity for me. Not just in wrestling but outside of wrestling." Mone ventured into the world of acting for the first time as a cast member on the Disney+ show "The Mandalorian," but according to the AEW star, trying to make that work in WWE was a difficult experience.

"That's definitely a big reason why I came to AEW. Even doing The Mandalorian was pulling teeth with the WWE to even try to get time off to film that show."

Mone stated that AEW President Tony Khan has already made it clear that if she needs time off, or even his private jet, to make non-wrestling appearances, he will make sure it happens. She also explained how her trip to All In London in 2023 played a big part in her choosing AEW over WWE during her free agency period. "Seeing how 80,000 fans, and it wasn't WrestleMania, it was AEW All In, I was like, 'This is where I want to be. I want to be here and this company just feels so aligned with my soul."

