AEW Dynamite, Collision Set For UK Debuts

After a historically successful trip to Wembley Stadium in London for All In 2023, AEW has made their intentions to return to the venue for All In 2024 quite clear. Now, All In 2024 week has become even more elite, as AEW recently announced the overseas debuts of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" for the week of All In.

"Dynamite" and "Collision" will both emanate from Cardiff, Wales, at the Utilita Arena Cardiff on August 21. This is the Wednesday before All In 2024, which will be held on August 25 in Wembley Stadium. The event has been described as a "double taping", which presumably means that "Collision" will immediately follow "Dynamite". It is currently unclear whether "Collision" will have a special air time due to this double taping process, or if it will air on its normal Saturday slot as a pre-taped show.

AEW President Tony Khan expressed the company's excitement for the overseas expansion of two of its three weekly shows, and he described the event as a "perfect kick-off" to All In 2024 weekend. Tickets are expected to go on sale Friday, June 28, at 10:00AM BST. The tickets will be available on LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and AEWTix. There were "exclusive pre-sale opportunities" mentioned for AEW Insiders, but the details of said opportunities were unstated in the press release. Tickets for All In 2024 are also available on Ticketmaster and AEWTix.

As of writing, at least 41,000 tickets have been sold for All In 2024. As AEW gears up to return to the United Kingdom, ticket sales for the overseas debut of "Dynamite" and "Collision" can be expected to reach similar numbers.