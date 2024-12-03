Backstage Update On The Second Edition Of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

"WWE Saturday Night's Main Event" will make its big return to NBC for the first time in 16 years on December 14, with a number of high profile matches already confirmed. However, the second edition of the show isn't going to be too long after that, as Dave Meltzer explained when the next episode will take place on "Wrestling Observer Radio," and how the dates for the rest of the installments will be determined.

"It'll be January 25, so that date's been out there for a while, but WWE did confirm it to me," Meltzer said. "It's the Saturday before the Royal Rumble, so they're going to be doing "Saturday Night's Main Events" 8-10 [PM] on NBC, and it's going to be four times a year, which is from the original release, and I guess the idea is one every quarter. At some point during a three-month period, so that's the date NBC wanted, and people are going like 'why would you do it right before? You'd have to promote that and the Royal Rumble at the same time.' The deal is that when they get the date from NBC, that is the date they run. They don't run NBC, NBC is the one who makes the choice."

While a date is in place for the second installment of the series, no arena has been booked at the time of writing, but that could all change following the December 14 show that currently has Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens, Liv Morgan defending the Women's World Championship against IYO Sky, and the finals of the Women's United States Championship tournament.

