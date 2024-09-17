WWE Announces Date & Location For Return Of Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Saturday Night's Main Event is making another comeback. The company announced the return of the iconic show for later this year, with the special airing simultaneously on NBC and Peacock on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET. For those interested in attending, Saturday Night's Main Event will take place at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum on Long Island, New York, with tickets available to the public on Friday and pre-sale beginning tomorrow.

These specials will continue airing quarterly as part of WWE's latest media rights deal with NBCUniversal, which was signed last year and went into effect earlier this month. In addition to the return of Saturday Night's Main Event, the deal ensured "WWE SmackDown" made the move back to the USA Network after a stretch on Fox.

Today's news confirms a report from earlier this month that suggested WWE was bringing back Saturday Night's Main Event for the previously-detailed NBC primetime special. The company first introduced the show in 1985, with a series of occasional events that aired on the network until 1992. These shows sometimes offered major moments to capitalize on all the extra exposure from broadcast TV, and often featured Hulk Hogan wrestling in the main event.

More recently, the promotion revived the branding in 2022, with a series of WWE Saturday Night's Main Event shows scheduled during that spring. However, unlike previous iterations, those events were not televised. The last televised revival took place from 2006 through 2008, with a series of five hour-long specials that also aired on NBC.