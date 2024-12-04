WWE Confirms Date And Venue For Second Installment Of Saturday Night's Main Event

"Saturday Night's Main Event" will be returning to NBC for the first time in 16 years on December 14 from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Long Island, New York, with several huge matches already announced for the show. The second installment of the series was originally reported to take place early in the new year, and WWE has now confirmed that the next edition of "Saturday Night's Main Event" is scheduled for Saturday, January 25 from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas. Tickets for WWE's first primetime special of 2025 go on sale Friday, December 13 at 11am ET/10am CT, with pre-sales beginning December 11.

WWE also revealed that "Saturday Night's Main Event" will become a quarterly special that will air on NBC and simulcast on Peacock. The deal is part of WWE's new five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which began this past September with the premiere of "WWE SmackDown" on USA Network. Registration for fans to receive an exclusive pre-sale offer is open now, and can be accessed through WWE's official website. "Saturday Night's Main Event" Priority Passes are also now available from On Location, which can be purchased here. Priority Passes give fans the opportunity to sit ringside for the event, as well as pre-show hospitality with appearances from WWE stars.

Previously announced matches for the return of "Saturday Night's Main Event" include Cody Rhodes versus Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Championship, Liv Morgan versus IYO SKY for the Women's World Championship, and GUNTHER defending his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor.