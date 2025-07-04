WWE SmackDown Results 7/4 - Tiffany Stratton Reveals Her Evolution Challenger, Cody Rhodes & Jade Cargill Appear

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "WWE SmackDown" on July 4, 2025, coming to you from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania!

With WWE Evolution right around the corner on July 13, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will be revealing who she has selected to be her next challenger at the upcoming all women's Premium Live Event. Stratton's most recent defense came last Friday on "SmackDown" when she retained her title against former friend turned rival Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match.

Cody Rhodes and Jade Cargill became the new King Of The Ring and Queen Of The Ring on June 28 at WWE Night Of Champions when they defeated Randy Orton and Asuka in the 2025 King Of The Ring and Queen Of The Ring Tournaments. Following such, both Rhodes and Cargill are set to make appearances on tonight's show as they prepare to challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship and for the WWE Women's Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

Additionally, Solo Sikoa will be making an appearance on tonight's show after dethroning Jacob Fatu as United States Champion at Night Of Champions with some help from JC Mateo, a returning Tonga Loa, and his newest ally Hikuleo.