Bully Ray Says This Took Him 'Right Out Of The Moment' At WWE Night Of Champions

WWE Night of Champions might just be the worst Premium Live Event the promotion has held this year so far, with many of the finishes being criticized as lackluster and some pointing out that the show missed many booking opportunities. In an episode of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray voiced his frustrations with how Penta came to CM Punk's rescue during Night of Champions.

"Here's CM Punk, and he needs help, and you, Penta, was standing in the back, and you saw the screen and you were like: my God! CM Punk, adiós mijo, CM Punk needs help! Somebody hit my music so I can go help CM Punk! But I'm gonna high five, and I'm gonna look at the people, and I'm gonna do all this other s**t before I get there...You take me out of the moment!" Bully expressed.

The veteran then looked back at the most "memorable" person to do exactly the same thing, harkening back to Jeff Hardy's AEW debut, where he juked his way down the ramp instead of running to his brother's aid immediately, which has since become a meme amongst wrestling fans and something the Hardys even make fun of themselves.

"What's right is right, and what's wrong is wrong! Penta? Out of the moment! The referee holding the table? Out of the moment! I want to be fully immersed in the moment!" Bully further expressed, adding that he doesn't want to be reminded that wrestling is a work, hitting back at The Rock, who infamously buried the product on social media not too long ago.

