WWE's The Rock Responds To Busted Open Host's Rant About 'Mania Absence, Remarks

Following John Cena's victory over Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 Sunday to win his 17th-World Championship, fans and wrestling media alike voiced their frustration with the main event on social media. Although many were satisfied with Cena coming out victorious, rapper Travis Scott's involvement in the match and The Rock being absent at the end of the main event were two priority concerns for fans, especially because "The Final Boss" had been heavily involved in Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber.

On Tuesday morning, The Rock was a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show," where he explained the reasoning for his WrestleMania 41 absence, stating that he wanted Rhodes and Cena to shine in the spotlight without him, but did admit he would've conducted aspects of the match differently from a creative standpoint. "The Great One's" remarks didn't sit too well with "Busted Open Radio" host Dave LaGreca, who unleashed an explosive rant on The Rock, claiming that he "threw Triple H under the bus" and should've kept quiet about wanting to book the match differently.

Following LaGreca's opinions on the ending to WrestleMania 41, The Rock responded to his rant on Instagram just hours later, advising the "Busted Open" host to avoid pontificating for his own health.

"Hi Dave, the business is a complete work. Always has been, always will be. Every aspect of it. Every match. Every interview. Please join me, Cody, Cena, Brian and the rest of us for our creative discussions so you can expand your perspective. Until then, stop ranting, it's not healthy my friend. Enjoy the show. Ps, tell Bubba I have Grand Marnier and hush puppies for all of us."

During Tuesday's interview, The Rock revealed that it was completely his decision to not be involved at WrestleMania 41, and that "The Final Boss" didn't need to appear following Cena's betrayal of Rhodes and the WWE Universe last month.