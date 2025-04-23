Bully Ray Theorizes On Lack Of Receipt For Travis Scott At WWE WrestleMania 41

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray is incensed that musician Travis Scott didn't get a "receipt" at WrestleMania 41 for the blow he landed on Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber.

At Elimination Chamber, Scott appeared alongside The Rock and slapped Rhodes, which eventually caused a busted eardrum for Rhodes. Many in the industry were keen to see Rhodes get payback, but that didn't happen when the Grammy-nominated musician appeared at this past weekend's WrestleMania 41. Ray, who was enraged in the aftermath of the slap, explained why "The American Nightmare" didn't get to repay the favor.

"Cause Travis Scott was too much of a punka*s to take the receipt. Let that go viral," said Ray on "Busted Open." "I would not have any problem last night if Cody Rhodes looked like he was going to win that match, retain his championship, and then Rock's music hits and a black cloud came over the stadium and out came 'The Final Boss' to do the final damage to Cody Rhodes, in which John Cena could have won his 17th title because that makes perfect sense."

Ray, who was angry at the musician, stated that he wants to challenge Scott to a slap fight at SummerSlam. The Hall of Famer is keen to see Scott receive a receipt and was disappointed it didn't happen at WrestleMania 41.

"But, no, what did I get? I got Travis Scott carrying some bootleg Hardcore Championship, who doesn't get receipted, but now to be inserted into the match, and one of the reasons why Cena won," said Ray. "If they knew going in that Travis Scott was not going to get smacked or wouldn't take a smack or pulled out at the last minute, then they did wrong by Cody Rhodes."

The veteran star also stated that he's looking forward to seeing "The American Nightmare" land a blow on Scott's mouth in the future.