Jeff Hardy has finally become All Elite, making his AEW debut last week and coming out to the original Hardy Boyz theme music.

During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Jeff joined his brother to talk about his AEW debut from a week ago. The Charismatic Enigma also spoke about coming down to the ring with the Loaded music he and his brother have been using for decades in WWE.

“It was awesome and that’s one of the big things, I’ve seen that music on so many reality shows over the years,” Jeff Hardy said. “I’ve heard it on all these other shows and anytime I do hear it, it is The Hardy Boyz music. Even moving forward I think it would be really cool if I can bring back one of my origins to when we do have singles matches, whatever music he comes out to, [Matt] uses that and then I come out to whatever I come to. Then [Loaded] is just for us when we’re teaming, that’s The Hardy Boyz music.

“That made it so much better, Sting and Darby Allin going out there before me was another swerve, made people go ‘wait a minute, he’s not going to be here tonight… oh shoot.’ But then the payoff was incredible and the music made it so good. I just wish I could’ve enjoyed it more because it was a run and save but it’s all good, I’ve got plenty more entrances to come so I can actually absorb all that energy from people being happy to see me.”

When Jeff made his first appearance, the former WWE Champion did his signature juke on the entrance ramp before running down to the ring to help his brother, who was getting beat down by HFO in the ring. Jokes were made of the moment, as Jeff wasn’t so quick to get to the ring to help his brother and Matt himself revealed that it was his idea to have Jeff do that.

“Doing the juke on the run, I think that was a compromise,” Matt said. “I was like sure, I know I’m getting beat down, I just want all the guys to even stop. The music is going to be such a big moment, the people are going to be shocked, out of their minds.

“I want you to come out, do the juke, you’re a big star, do your thing, and get a full entrance. They stayed on top of me, they were still whooping my ass and he came to the ring. You saw the memes that had been out there and very entertaining and I love it. It wasn’t on him, if it was up to him he’d have just run straight in. This was on me, he’s a big star dammit, he’s going to get a big star entrance.”

Since the inception of AEW, Darby Allin has been making a name for himself as one of the top stars in the company but has also been viewed as the next Jeff Hardy. Jeff spoke about working with Darby Allin and meeting him for the first time.

“It was so cool meeting him,” Jeff said. “We talked about skateboarding, motocross, he showed me the thing he did for the video with the car, like this is so cool. We were talking about if a pro wrestler has ever backflipped a dirt bike and maybe you could be the first one. I think I could do it if I came into a foam pit and had some training. Yeah, we had a great conversation about extreme sports and he is one of the fastest guys I’ve ever seen. The way he does that suicide dive. Matt’s told me how it feels to take it, it’s like a bullet coming at you.”

Jeff also spoke on the podcast about what led to him jumping the railing at a WWE live event that ultimately got him let go by the company. The former WWE superstar detailed why he also felt like he didn’t have a purpose during his last run with the company and was happy to be in AEW because that’s where he’s supposed to be.

