On a recent episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about the comparisons several have made between his brother, Jeff Hardy, and fellow AEW superstar Darby Allin. Matt Hardy mentioned why he sees the comparison between the two both inside and outside of the ring.

“I very much do,” Hardy said when talking about the comparisons to Allin and his brother Jeff. “Because when it comes to Darby Allin, he doesn’t just remind me of Jeff in the ring, as far as being fearless and a guy who takes all these insane bumps, and he seems to continue to get up and keep going. He’s almost Teflon. You can’t break this guy, you can’t put an end to this guy, he doesn’t get hurt.

“On top of that factor, he also reminds me of Jeff outside the ring because he just really marches to the beat of his own drum. I think if you like Darby, he’s cool with that, if you don’t like Darby, he’s cool with that. He really just doesn’t give a s--t. He’s a very carefree guy and he pretty much lives in his own world and he’s not bothered by outside influences, and that reminds me so much of my brother.”

Last year, Jeff spoke about the Darby Allin comparisons, stating that he’s “honored” for people to compare him to the former TNT Champion. Speaking of Darby, Allin made his intentions for the future clear this past Friday on AEW Rampage, going face-to-face with TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, inferring he’d like a championship match in the future.

Matt Hardy also revealed that Jeff Hardy was offered another contract to come back to WWE and get inducted into the Hall of Fame after the company “jumped the gun” on firing Jeff. On a previous podcast, the former WWE superstar mentioned how Vince McMahon always preferred Jeff to him. While continuing that conversation about how people gravitated towards his brother more than him, Matt Hardy mentioned the differences between him and Jeff.

“Jeff, he has it, he has that quality, people gravitate towards him,” Hardy said. “They feel comfortable with him, they want to be close to him, they want to talk to him. He is someone they look at and are like ‘Oh my god, I want to see what makes this guy tick.’ People are drawn to him. One of the biggest compliments I can give Jeff, I was definitely more outgoing and I still am I would say, when it comes to social media and stuff like that, Jeff is a very private person and I’m very much outgoing.

“In some ways, Jeff’s an introvert, when he performs though, he kind of cuts loose. I am definitely more outgoing than Jeff is in the big scheme of things and in life and whatnot. Obviously, that’s why I handle the business end, I’m the one that builds with all the other people and I do the business aspect of things and Jeff is just the rockstar, he does the talent.”

