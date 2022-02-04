Since the news of Jeff Hardy being released by WWE had become official, many in the wrestling community immediately attributed his release to a problem regarding drugs or alcohol given the Charismatic Enigma’s past.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff stated that he hopes Jeff gets all the help he needs and stays away from wrestling while Olympic Gold Medalist Kurt Angle said Jeff Hardy needs to “look himself in the mirror” following his release. Unfortunately, neither Bischoff nor Angle was given the news that Jeff’s drug test following his release came back clean, with no announcement or comment from WWE following the news.

During the latest episode of the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW superstar spoke about his brother and revealed that Jeff passed his drug test and that WWE never released the results. Matt Hardy also spoke about the rumors that WWE offered Jeff a contract to come back to the company and have him inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during this year’s WrestleMania 38 weekend.

“The rumors are true, [WWE] did try to contact Jeff and bring him back and put him underneath some sort of deal and they were going to induct him into the Hall of Fame,” Matt Hardy said. “To me, it seemed like they kind of jumped the gun as I’ve said before. They released him before they ever got his drug test results and they had an issue getting the drug test results back and then finally my brother and my wife got that and obviously, it was a clean test where when it comes to the drug test, he was totally clean on every level.

“They got that back, they withheld that for a while which was very interesting and I feel like they know they jumped the gun and they feel like they are going to look bad in this scenario and I think they did to a degree. One thing I can say about Jeff is he’s been super positive and super stressless since he’s been gone from the WWE.

“We are, on March 12th and 13th, we are having two big matches as The Hardy Boyz. Those were our first announced tag team matches and we have about 10 bookings as The Hardy Boyz lined up all together. Some autograph signings, some matches, so keep a close eye to my social media where I will constantly keep you guys in the loop.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

